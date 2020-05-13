Everyday cheapskate: Should you lend money to family and friends?

You can require that your borrower "secure" this loan by pledging something he or she owns that has a perceived value by the borrower of at least the amount of the loan. That could be a Nintendo Switch, a watch or a TV. Whatever it is, take possession of it. Hold it until you receive your repayment.

Formal repayment plan

Because you do not want to become a debt collector and deadbeat chaser, agree on a repayment plan upfront before you hand over the money. Do this while everyone is friendly and eager to make this work. Let the borrower come up with a plan to which you can agree.

There's an app for that

Of course there is! These days, isn't there an app for just about everything?

Zirtue is a free mobile app (find it at the App Store or Google Play) and perfect for this kind of transaction. Zirtue is a relationship-based mobile lending platform that allows you to securely lend and borrow money with friends and family. It is perfect for trusted relationships — people who want to help and not take advantage of one another.