Everyday cheapskate: Simple money rules to live by

I have a quirk, a kind of brain glitch that annoys me to no end. I cannot easily distinguish left from right. My brain locks up and gives me that infamous "404 Page Not Found" message.

Of course, I blame this on Mrs. Sailor. It goes back to that day in first grade when she called on me to answer a simple "left or right?" question. I froze. I did not know the answer.

This was not good for a child who feared punishment for even the slightest infraction. Worse still, I didn't know how I would ever figure it out. No one else in the class had a problem with left and right.

My 6-year-old self concluded that the class had learned left from right on a day I was home sick, and Mrs. Sailor forgot to get me caught up when I returned. I would go 35 years attributing my problem to a missed lesson. Imagine my relief the day I learned the whys and wherefores of my personal struggle. I have directional dyslexia, a type of learning disability that can be treated quite successfully with a series of simple exercises.

If I'd only had the courage to say I didn't understand and to ask for help back then, I might have spared myself a lot of grief.