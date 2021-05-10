Everyday cheapskate: Simple organization and storage tips

"Sorry my place is such a mess!" If you have to pull out that one every time you welcome friends or family into your house, it might be time to get organized. Marla Cilley, also known as the FlyLady, calls that CHAOS: Can't Have Anyone Over Syndrome!

Organization is an important aspect of any home. And we're quite familiar with the rule: a place for everything and everything in its place. Right? The challenge is finding that place and then actually following through!

What follows is a random selection of tips and tricks I've received over the years from my dear readers. Undoubtedly, some will have a ring of familiarity, while others will have you smacking palm to forehead wondering, "Why didn't I think of that?!"

Reading all the way to the end just might give you an uncontrollable urge to get started. You might come up with your own organization and storage tips and tricks, which we hope you'll share!

Cord corral

Computer cords and charging cables make homes and offices unsightly. Camouflage the cords by threading them through a length of a 1/2-inch PVC pipe you've attached to the wall.

Drainer do-over