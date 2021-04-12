Everyday cheapskate: Simple strategies to improve your credit score

A credit score is a three-digit number between 300 and 850 generated by a mathematical algorithm (a mostly secret formula) based on information in your credit report, compared to information on tens of millions of other people. Like it or not, the resulting number is said to be a highly accurate prediction of how likely you are to pay your bills.

If it sounds boring and unimportant, you couldn't be more wrong. Credit scores are used extensively these days. If you rent an apartment, get braces, buy cellphone service, apply for a job or call to get utilities connected, there's a good chance your report and score will be critiqued to qualify.

If you have a credit card, the bank or issuer of that account is likely to regularly look at your credit score and payment history to decide whether to decrease your credit limit or charge you a higher interest rate.

The higher your score, the better you look to lenders. People with the highest scores get the lowest interest rates. And they're getting the jobs.

Know your score