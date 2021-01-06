Everyday cheapskate: Simple ways to curb Impulsive buying

Sometimes it's my "one-hour rule" or "24-hour rule," but it could as easily be a "30-day rule." The idea is the same. When I think about or see something I want, the rule requires that I wait a certain amount of time before making the purchase. The longer I can go, the better.

If, once the required time has passed, I still want to make the purchase, then I can move forward. Usually, I don't want to -- and isn't it funny how that works?

Be careful with shopping companions

Shopping with the wrong people -- or any people at all, for some of us -- can be deadly. If you bring the kids along to the grocery store, for example, you easily become distracted. Kids can be so persuasive. If I have an impulse-happy shopping friend along for the ride, it's so easy to let her persuade me to let down my guard and just go for it because "it's so you" or "it's on SALE!" You know.

I'm best when I fly solo. I can keep my concentration intact; I don't feel compelled to explain my frugal actions; and I lose that feeling that I need to impress anyone. I can just get in and out of there quickly -- on my schedule.

Shop online