Everyday cheapskate: Simple ways to unclog a drain without toxic chemicals

Pour ½ cup of Blue Dawn detergent (for the best result, do not use substitutes) into the drain. For tough clogs, use a full cup.

While that sits, bring about 4 cups of water to a boil. Pour this into the drain slowly but steadily to avoid getting burned by splashing water. Next, run water to check how freely it flows through the drain.

If the clog remains or the drain is still slow-running even though it seems to be clearing, repeat the boiling water step until the drain runs free.

Baking soda and vinegar

Measure out ⅓ cup of baking soda, and get as much of it down the drain as you can. Follow with ⅓ cup of white vinegar. It will fizz up and make quite a show. Allow it to sit for at least an hour, or overnight if at all possible. In the morning, follow with a quart or two of boiling water. You will be tempted to overdo it with the baking soda and vinegar. Don't.

Reach in

Remove the strainer that is part of the drain plug, and then reach into the drain with your fingers (latex gloves would be a good idea here), and pull out any solids. As gross as this might be, it is often all that's needed to clear a slow-moving or clogged drain.