Everyday cheapskate: Slash food costs and give yourself a raise

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Think seasonal

Pound for pound, fresh produce can be much cheaper than fast food, chips, cookies, candy, soda pop or prepackaged, preprocessed convenience items — and it's lot more nutritious. But there is a catch. You have to buy what's in season. If it's $4.99 a pound, it's not in season. When apples are 3 pounds for 99 cents, bananas are 49 cents a pound and red-flame seedless grapes are 77 cents a pound, you know they're in season. There are always bargains in the produce department. Adjust your tastes accordingly.

Know your prices

Devise a system that will keep you current on the shelf price and sale price of food items you buy on a regular basis. It might be a small notebook you carry with you or a spreadsheet you maintain in your computer. Marketing campaigns take advantage of the ignorance of the buying public. You need to be smart enough to know a real deal when you see it and also detect a counterfeit. It's difficult to find the humor in a sign that announces "Two for $2" unless you know the regular price is 89 cents each.

Set limits