Everyday cheapskate: Slashing the high cost of groceries

Have you noticed? The cost of everything is climbing, and not just a little bit. Lumber prices are up 250% in just the past three months. The cost of gasoline is soaring, with the U.S. average hitting $2.87 per gallon -- nearing $6 a gallon in California. The cost of food is soaring in ways that are downright shocking.

Inflation

What we're experiencing is inflation -- the cost of goods and services rising far ahead and faster than wages. The cost of the things you need to live is going up while your paycheck stays the same.

Supermarket sticker shock

If you haven't been to a supermarket in the past few weeks, get ready for sticker shock. Nothing ruins an appetite quite like rising food prices.

It's a game

As consumers, we are stepping onto a playing field where retailers are our opponents. They have their playbooks, and they use every opportunity to get us to do their bidding. What we need is to take a peek into those playbooks.

One thing: Eat the sales