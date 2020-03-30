Everyday cheapskate: Sneaky ways to save big

An example: the Nasonex website offers a printable coupon for up to $10 off, and you can come back every 30 days to print out an additional savings coupon for your refill — up to $120 a year with the Personalized Savings Program. Lipitor also has a similar offer. You may have to click around the site to find the deals, and offers can change frequently, but being diligent and checking back often can save you hundreds.

New Car Holdout

To get the best bargain on a new car, be patient, says James Bragg, auto expert and founder of car buying and leasing company Fighting Chance. The best week of the year to make a great deal is the week between Christmas and New Year's. It's the end of the month, end of the quarter and end of the year — and these are all aligned for the only time all year.

Also, dealers are much more flexible about pricing. It's the one time that you'll get in on a car buyer's rock-bottom market!

Whack the Interest