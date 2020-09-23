Everyday cheapskate: Solutions for Stains on Shirts and Windows

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

From time to time, I reach into the proverbial "Everyday Cheapskate" mailbag and pull out a few of your questions to answer here. My goal is to select questions that will have wide appeal. But when the question arrives with a photo showing me the problem, that gets my attention in spades.

Dear Mary: My husband wears white undershirts, and no matter what brand or fabric content, they get gray blotches in the wash.

I typically use nonchlorine bleach and fabric softener, but I recently stopped those additions, and that didn't help. I use high-efficiency detergent. The washer is set for "whites" and the dryer to "cottons." I changed detergent brands and switched from powder to liquid, but the blotches still appear.

I wash my white T-shirts in the same load as his undershirts, and mine come out fine. I am including a photo from this last load of laundry so you can see this problem.

Any suggestions on why these blotches appear, how to remove existing ones and how to avoid them in the future will be very much appreciated!

-- Mona