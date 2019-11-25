Everyday cheapskate: 10 surprising things a coffee maker can do besides brew coffee

Cook oatmeal

This is such a great idea, especially if you're traveling and holed up in a hotel room. Place the oatmeal, cinnamon and/or raisins — however you like it — into the carafe. Run the right amount of water (according to your recipe or the label on a packet of instant oatmeal) through the coffee maker. Give it a stir and then let the oatmeal "cook" accordingly. There you go: instant breakfast!

Boil eggs

Carefully, place a couple of eggs in the coffee carafe. Proceed as if you are brewing a pot of coffee; just leave out the coffee. Make sure you use enough water to cover the eggs completely. Allow the eggs to remain in the hot water on the warming plate for 10 minutes or so, or until the eggs are cooked to your idea of perfection.

Boil corn on the cob

Break the fresh corn into pieces small enough to fit into the carafe. Run a full tank of water, and let it sit on the hot plate until the corn is tender! Pour out the water, and use tongs to remove the small cobs. Who knew, right?

Make mini cupcakes