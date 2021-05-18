Everyday cheapskate: Surviving the return of Adult Children

It used to be that young people reaching adulthood could not wait to leave home and be on their own. And their parents longed for an empty nest and quieter lives.

In July 2020, 52% of young adults resided with one or both of their parents, according to a new Pew Research Center analysis of monthly Census Bureau data. Young people are spoiling their parents' plans.

Many American homes have become very crowded nests. While parents are asking themselves what went wrong, the boomerang kids seem to be adjusting quite nicely. And why shouldn't they? They're getting a house without the rent, a laundromat with no slots for coins and a mini-storage facility, otherwise known as your garage.

No one's doubting that current economic conditions are making it nearly impossible for kids to make it out of the nest for good on the first try. That's fine. Just remember you want to make this a short-term layover. Eventually, you want leaving to be easier than staying. And I'm talking about them, not you.

Above all, take care of yourself. That means you're first in the shower. It means securing your retirement before taking on their student debt. It means paying off your mortgage before helping with theirs.

Rent