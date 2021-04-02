Everyday cheapskate: Take the sure thing, or straighten up and fly right

There's something in this for you, too. This gives him the opportunity to meet your need to be taken care of and to feel financially secure.

This looks like a win-win. However, before you do anything, be sure to check with a tax professional to learn what taxable event, if any, selling the Arizona property might trigger.

Dear Mary: I am a pilot for a major airline and have a $70,000 credit card debt plus a mortgage. I'm not proud to say we have no savings or emergency fund.

Soon, I will get a windfall of about $40,000. Should I use that to pay down the unsecured debt?

-- Stan

Stan: If you were to do that, you would still have $30,000 unsecured debt plus a mortgage. Sounds a lot better, for sure.

But what happens next month, when you have an unexpected emergency, or next year, when you lose your job? You'll feel you have no choice but to run to the credit cards for a bailout, and before you know it, you'll be back at $70,000, or probably more.

My advice is to use that windfall to fund your contingency fund, which is a pool of money equal to three months' (six is better) living expenses, known by many as an emergency fund.