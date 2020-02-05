Everyday cheapskate: Tame your urge to splurge

When it comes to compulsive tendencies, there's no question I received more than the standard allotment. I can sit down, fully intending to watch the evening news, and end up owning a pasta machine. I can stop by the mall to just look around and come out with three outfits, a gift for someone and several things for the house. I can glance at a mail order catalog and, in the time it takes to go online, Adirondack chairs and matching windsocks are winging their way to my front door.

Why? I see what I like and WHAM! Something goes off in my head insisting that I need it right this minute; I'm entitled to it, and I pity the poor soul who tries to prevent me from having it.

While my compulsive tendencies will forever be part of my personality, thankfully I have found ways to quiet them and make them my allies.

Self-parenting

When tempted to give in to my impulsive desires, I ask myself if I'd accept this behavior from my children. Visualizing me having a temper tantrum is a disgusting image that brings me to my senses.

Slippery places