Everyday cheapskate: Thank-you notes never out of style

State your thanks and identify the specific gift. "Thank you so much for the video game. It's a perfect addition to my Nintendo Switch collection." Or, "Thank you for the sweater, which is the exact color I would have chosen." The only exception to the specific reference is if the gift was money. In that case do not say, "Thank you for the $100." Say simply, "Thank you for the generous gift, which is greatly appreciated." However, in the event that Aunt Mary actually took the time to create a clever presentation, it would be perfectly acceptable to say, "Your generosity is exceeded only by your clever ability to fold money into a beautiful swan." (Note: There are times when mention of the specific amount may be appropriate, as in the receipt of a donation or charitable contribution.)