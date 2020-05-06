Everyday cheapskate: The 5 legal documents every adult must have

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

Recently, a letter from my dear reader Jenny reminded me that everyone needs to make sure they have certain legal documents in place and updated — even me. My husband and I have our important papers in our safe, but they may be out of date. They are definitely "out of state," due to our relocation to Colorado.

Thankfully, we now have an option to do this ourselves — legally and properly — for a whole lot less than it cost us decades ago.

Dear Mary: I'm 50, married and have two adult children. Our financial life is not complicated. I do not have a will and know that I should. Can I put faith in a simple will done by one of the large online companies, or is it in my family's best interest that I hire a lawyer? I have read your work for many years and appreciate your advice. Thank you.

— Jenny

Jenny: Thank you for the trust you put in me. That is something I value highly. My quick answer is that you and your husband need individual wills, plus four other legal documents as well. I have a resource to recommend to you, which will help you do this yourself — a reputable legal help organization I believe you can trust without reservation.