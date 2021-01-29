Everyday cheapskate: The accidental stain remover

You know all the hand sanitizer you keep in your car, purse and drawers at home, work and school? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that we not use it in place of soap and water but only as an adjunct when soap and water are not handy. A very surprised reader wants to share another use for the stuff.

Coffee stains

I spilled some coffee on a light-colored blouse while driving. The only thing available was the hand sanitizer in my purse. I squirted it lightly on the stain, and the coffee marks came out completely!

Glass cleaner

I use isopropyl (rubbing) alcohol to clean glass (mirrors, windows, etc.) instead of brand-name glass cleaners. I replace the screw cap with a spray attachment for easy cleaning. Most bottles have universal-size screw tops, so the spray attachments fit. Isopropyl alcohol is much cheaper, and there's no streaking.

Cake saver

When I need to take a frosted cake somewhere, I spray the plastic wrap with cooking spray. This keeps the frosting on the cake and not on the plastic wrap. You can use this idea for any sticky substance.

Edible play dough