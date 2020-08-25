Everyday cheapskate: The art of the grilled cheese sandwich

Serving size: 1 sandwich

TECHNIQUE

Preheat the skillet over medium heat for about five minutes. While it is heating, grate the cheese and sprinkle evenly between the two slices of bread. Grating the cheese ensures that it will melt evenly. Put the slices together, and press gently to set. Melt the butter, and brush it generously on one side of the bread, making sure no spot is left unbuttered. Gently place the sandwich in the heated skillet, buttered side down. Turn heat to low.

The longer you can leave it without turning, the better the result. This allows the butter to brown slowly and evenly. In the meantime, butter the top with melted butter. Once crisp and deep golden-brown, brush melted butter on the top side. Gently turn and repeat (5 to 8 minutes per side). Remove, and cut as desired with a sharp serrated knife.

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH VARIATIONS

Grilled Cheese With Bacon: Fry 3 slices of bacon until cooked but not crisp. Pat on paper towel to remove excess fat; add on top of the cheese, and grill as directed.

Grilled Cheese With Ham: Put 2 thin slices of ham between the cheese, and grill as directed.