Everyday cheapskate: The best daily Skin Care products, according to my Dermatologist

If you are concerned about wrinkles and avoiding skin cancer (who's not?), Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Wrinkle Cream is a retinol facial treatment with multivitamins -- an excellent product you should consider. This is more than a moisturizer. It's a skin preservation system and much cheaper than a very expensive dermatologist's precancer procedure.

Eye-makeup remover

Johnson's Tear-Free Baby Shampoo is an excellent eye-makeup remover. My ophthalmologist tells me that he prescribes this baby shampoo for his patients who wear contact lenses because the product also removes protein buildup that plagues many lens wearers. It is free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates and dyes. It can be used full strength. Rinse well.

Toner

Instead of purchasing a name-brand astringent for use in your skin care regimen, use witch hazel, an old, natural standby that has been recommended by skin professionals for decades. As a natural astringent, witch hazel has the ability to remove excess oil from the skin and shrink down pores.

A topical application can help reduce the number of contaminants that enter the skin's pores and can potentially aggravate skin conditions such as blemishes, blackheads and even acne.