Everyday cheapskate: The best thing I ever bought

Of all the columns I've written, the one on how to have perpetually clean carpet in my home has generated by far the most interest. Here it is again, updated. Enjoy!

I bought my Hoover SteamVac on Dec. 7, 2008, and I only know that because there it is in my Amazon order history — $147 with free shipping. All these years later, while still enjoying my spotlessly clean carpet, my Hoover is still performing flawlessly. The current version is the Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine.

Maintaining clean carpeting in a home can be downright troublesome. I don't even trust commercial cleaning companies. They leave soap and residue in the carpet. Even the ones that use a "dry cleaner" leave stuff behind. I've tried ’em all and have been disappointed within weeks of spending a small fortune.

My Hoover, cheaper than a single visit from a professional carpet cleaning company, is truly an amazing machine, but only because I have made a few adjustments to the way I use it. Let's just say I have slightly rewritten the owners manual. Yes, I am a brave woman.

My solution