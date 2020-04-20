Everyday cheapskate: The food pantry items you need to stock up on now

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

No one knows how long these difficult times brought on by a wicked virus will last. It could drag on for a while; it may be over relatively quickly. Life is uncertain. Regardless, every home needs a stockpile of nonperishable, shelf-stable food. It's part of any sensible emergency preparedness plan. You need to stock up now. Today.

Here's a list of the essential pantry items that need to be stocked in your cupboards and pantry. You may have some of these items already. It's time to check and take stock.

Beans and legumes

Beans and legumes — whether they're dry or canned — are a good source of protein. There are lots to choose from, but I suggest you have cans of white beans, lentils, black beans and kidney beans in your stockpile, and a few bags of dry beans, too.

Whole grains

Grains are another inexpensive way to build your stock of nonperishable food items — oatmeal and/or steel-cut oats, quinoa, farro and rice.

Canned goods

You will want to devote a good amount of your available space to canned tomatoes, tomato sauce, tuna (white albacore), green beans, corn, pasta sauce, coconut milk, chicken stock and evaporated milk.