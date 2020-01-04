Everyday cheapskate: The great cake mix fake

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Because there are so many different kinds of cake mixes (with pudding, with double pudding, extra moist and so on), you may need to make slight adjustments to this recipe. For example, I've found that with some varieties of cake mix, the dough is so stiff and dry it's not possible to form the cookies into balls. When this happens, I simply add 1 or 2 tablespoons of water until the dough is workable.

If you want to cut down on fat, try substituting ½ cup applesauce for the oil.

Variations: You can use just about any combination of cake mix and baking chips. Example: Carrot cake mix with white chocolate chips; chocolate cake mix with peanut butter chips; devil's-food cake mix with toffee bit chips; German chocolate cake mix with pecans and coconut; white cake mix with crushed pineapple (drained) and coconut.

By the way, if you need lots of cookies in a hurry, this recipe multiplies well. Just start with two cake mixes, and double the additions.

A tip on storing Cake Mix Cookies. Depending on the type of cake mix you use, these cookies may dry out after two days. To prevent this, store them in an airtight container with a piece of bread. I don't know why, but for some reason, this keeps the cookies as fresh and moist as can be.

