Everyday cheapskate: The great mystery of household accumulation

Have you ever noticed that no matter the size of your apartment, condominium, house, garage, drawers, closets, hard drive, handbag or briefcase — it mysteriously fills to capacity?

Our first apartment was 300 square feet. We were newlyweds and still in that "cozy stage," so it wasn't a problem. Three years later, we were packed to the gills and longed for a little breathing room, so we moved into a 1,200-square-foot house. Wow, so much extra space. In what seemed like the time it took to unpack, the place mysteriously filled to capacity.

Three years later, we moved into an 1,800-square-foot house with a big family room addition and a two-car garage. Again, whatever that filling-up thing is, it kicked in, and soon, we were full to the rafters.

Twelve years later, we moved into a house twice the size, and — you guessed it — we more than filled it, too. The process of paring down, cleaning out and simplifying has become an unrelenting challenge.

Over the past few months, because being homebound seems to free up a lot of time, I've done a lot of paring down and cleaning out. Today, I have mixed emotions.