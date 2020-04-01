Everyday cheapskate: The high cost of convenience

Dear Mary: I work out at a gym regularly, and I like to drink a protein shake or smoothie afterward to optimize the benefits of my workout. Shakes and smoothies at the gym can run $4-$6 and more, but they sure are convenient. Do you have any suggestions for making my own when I get home without a lot of muss and fuss? I have a feeling I could save a bundle over the long run. Thanks for your great column and website.

— Bill

Dear Bill: You're right; convenience is expensive. However, it seems to me that you're already a pretty disciplined guy if you're at the gym regularly. I'm sure once you can see what you can save, you'll find the discipline to make your own healthy drinks. Here's a simple recipe: Place in a blender one container peach yogurt, 1 banana, 2 cups orange juice (or frozen concentrate to equal 2 cups reconstituted), 4-6 frozen strawberries and a scoop of soy protein powder. Blend it all up, and enjoy. While the cost of the ingredients will vary, the most expensive is the soy protein powder — about $1 per 1-ounce scoop. Even if the yogurt and fruit add another $1, you'll save about half, or $2, per effort to make it yourself. Over a year's time, that's a chunk of change! There are many brands of protein soy powder such as GNC and Met-RX. Log on to Amazon, and do some comparison shopping.