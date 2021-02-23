Everyday cheapskate: The high price of sitting down

Health care. It's on everyone's mind these days, and for good reason. Between the soaring cost of health insurance premiums, increasing co-pays, skyrocketing deductibles and the outrageous cost of some medications -- it's enough to give you a heart attack.

But lest you think there's nothing you can do to keep your family's health care costs under control, I have good news. You can control the spending. You have the power.

The best way to cut medical costs is to prevent them in the first place. I am talking about lifestyle, small changes to save you money and improve your quality of life.

How much money are we talking about? A recent study reveals that medical expenses are among the leading contributor to credit card debt, with low- to moderate-income households averaging $1,678 in credit card debt annually due to out-of-pocket medical expenses. Imagine how this number may grow as health care costs rise.

Have you had enough? Ready to cut your medical costs? Awesome. We'll do this together.

Stand up