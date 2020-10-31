Everyday cheapskate: The miracle of compounding interest

Recently, I heard from Mimi K. in Mississippi, who wanted to know of a way to teach her children about the principle of compounding interest. Her question reminded me of a story I learned from my colleague Alvin Danenberg that takes a nebulous financial theory and turns it into an easily understood principle:

In 1492, Christopher Columbus decided he was going to save for retirement. He had one penny, and he knew he could earn 6% every year on his money. He put the penny in his left pocket and placed the interest ($0.01 x 6% = $0.0006) into his right pocket for safekeeping. He never added anything to his original penny in his left pocket, yet the interest accumulated year after year in his right pocket.

Chris is a very healthy guy: He has lived until 2007 (515 years later), and he has decided to retire. He takes his penny from his left pocket and adds it to the simple interest in his right pocket.

Do you know how much Mr. Columbus has? Well, the interest in his right pocket added up to only 31 cents (515 years x $0.0006 = $0.309). Along with his original penny from his left pocket, he has about 32 cents on which to retire. Not very good planning.