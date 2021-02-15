Everyday cheapskate: The most overlooked type of Insurance

Why it's so expensive

Disability insurance is far more expensive than term life insurance. In fact, it rivals the more-expensive whole life insurance but does not offer the dubious advantage of cash values. No wonder so many people overlook this most important of all insurances.

Disability insurance is relatively expensive because there's a much higher probability you will use it. With life insurance, most people underestimate their life span, so they end up buying insurance they will never use. Or they buy ridiculously expensive insurance. such as whole life or universal life, and then drop it the minute they go through a financial downturn.

But when it comes to disabilities, people of all ages have equal risks, which means it is more likely you will need it at some time. If you are in a two-breadwinner household, it is likely you need disability insurance more than life insurance, given how expensive it can be to care for a disabled person.

How it works

Standard disability insurance is fairly straightforward. If you are unable to work and are found disabled as defined by the policy, the insurance company replaces a specific percentage of the income you would have earned had you not been disabled.