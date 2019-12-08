Everyday cheapskate: The secret to staying out of the red and in the black

One small mistake

As a college freshman, I made the mistake of thinking I could get away with spending money before I actually had it. The first time I dared to write a check for more money than I had in my account, I was nervous. But I figured with any luck, my next paycheck would get to the bank before the one I was about to write. It's a chance I was willing to take.

Actually, my little plan worked perfectly. My paycheck did get there first, and no one was the wiser. So, I pulled that stunt again and again. I got caught from time to time but cleverly concluded I wasn't really overdrawn; I was just underdeposited!

In time, I moved my antics from my checking account to a bevy of credit cards. I allowed myself to believe that as long as I could get away with it, it was okay to spend now and pay later.

Here's my point: I didn't start out in the red. But that one small mistake repeated over and over again led to debilitating debt that changed my life. Had I corrected my thinking early on, I could have saved myself from the disastrous results that were to follow.