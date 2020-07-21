Everyday cheapskate: There's no amount too small to save

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I used to think that small amounts of money didn't matter. What difference could $5 here or $10 there make when we were more than $100,000 in debt (not counting the house and cars)? So what if I increased our debt by such a small amount; it wouldn't really matter because we already owed so much. I used the same argument for not paying anything more than the minimum monthly payments on our credit cards — because that, too, would make no difference.

Boy, did I have a lot to learn. The truth is that we five-and-10-dollared ourselves to death. It was the little things that added up to create a huge monster. Thinking that the little things didn't matter allowed us to think $2, $5 or $20 didn't matter ... and then $50 didn't matter, and on and on it went.