Everyday cheapskate: 10 things that should never go in the dishwasher

Snap-on lids

There are lots of brands of plastic containers with hinged, snap-on lids. Snapware is one. Have you noticed that over time the lids stop snapping? Uh-huh ... the dishwasher. If you want them to keep performing as well as they did when new, hand-wash only. Sorry.

Painted glassware

Right now I am thinking of my beloved two-cup Pyrex measuring cup. It served me well for many years, having made hundreds of trips through the dishwasher. Recently, I realized I could no longer read any of the measurements. The paint had slowly disappeared at the hands — I mean, spray arms — of my dishwasher!

Sterling silver

Yes, there is a way that you can put silver flatware in the dishwasher without causing harm, but the process is tedious. One slip-up will make you wish you'd never tried. The one exception is hollow-handle knives. Never, ever put knives that have a hollow handle in the dishwasher. The heat of a dishwasher together with the detergent will melt the glue that holds the blade to the handle — a heartbreaking situation you want to avoid at all costs.

Labels

If it has a label — paper, decal, plastic, painted — it should not go into the dishwasher. Dishwashing will degrade and eventually ruin it, and if it's made of plastic or paper, expect it to end up all gooey in the filter and, eventually, in the dishwasher pump. Now you're looking at a big repair bill that could have been prevented.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0