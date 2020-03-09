Everyday cheapskate: Things to stock up on in March

Even though it still feels like winter, home improvement centers are hauling out air conditioners this month and putting them on sale. And March is National Frozen Food Month, so plan to fill your freezer. But that's not all. Check out all these things you'd be smart to stock up on this month.

Snacks and sodas

The NCAA calls it their Basketball Tournament, but we know it more fondly as March Madness. That's good news for basketball fans and for retailers, too, who will take full advantage of the situation by offering low prices on party essentials like vegetable trays, wings, chips, sodas, crackers and more.

Frozen food

Because it's National Frozen Food Month, you should expect to see significant savings on frozen fruits, vegetables, entrees, side dishes, pizza, chicken, desserts — you name it! Plan now for how you can load up your freezer. Keep an eye on store ads and circulars as well, as there are likely to be some great coupons for frozen foods inside.

Corned beef