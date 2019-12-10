Everyday cheapskate: Things you need to do now to plan ahead for disaster

Important papers

One of the most critical tips for emergency preparedness is to think ahead. So scan your family's important documents: birth certificates, passports, Social Security cards, insurance policies, property deeds, car titles, immunization records, pet medical records, school transcripts, business licenses, education degrees and tax returns. Next, copy those files onto two DVDs or memory sticks. Keep one in a safe place, and have a trusted friend or relative in a different state — your point person — keep the other.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Emergency cash

Also, you need to have some of your contingency fund in small denominations of cash; $1,000 is reasonable, but any amount is good. Store it in a safe place outside of your bank, like a fire-proof home safe or another similarly protected receptacle known only to you and one other person. In the event of a natural disaster that cripples utilities and services, banks will be closed. ATM machines will be down as well because they run on electricity.

Get a go bag