Everyday cheapskate: Think you might be a cheapskate?

Not many people enjoy being called a cheapskate. But I do. I think of it not as an insult but as a commentary on how far I've come. I was born a spender, and I took that tendency to a horrible extreme at one point in my life. The changes over the years that have brought me to where I am today offer an amazing contrast. If "spendthrift" is at one extreme, I guess "cheapskate" is at the other. And given the choice, I'll embrace the latter any day.