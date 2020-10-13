Everyday cheapskate: Tips to ease travel concerns

Planning to hit the road for some fun family times this fall? Travel has been severely curtailed over the past months, but as things open up now and in the future, make sure you pack these tips to help save time, money and maybe even a few frazzled nerves.

PHOTOCOPIES JUST IN CASE

Before you leave, make two photocopies of everything in your wallet, both front and back (credit card, driver's license, medical insurance card, etc.). Put one copy inside your luggage, and leave the other at home. If you should lose your wallet, you'll have all the information you need to quickly report and replace.

LOST PASSPORT

You can ease the pain of losing your passport while traveling abroad if you simply take an extra passport photo with you. Keep it in a safe place, along with your passport number and the date of issue. Now all you have to do is take the photo and numbers to the closest U.S. Embassy. It should take hours, not days, to get a replacement.

HOME TIME

If you take medications, take an extra watch, and keep it set on home time. You'll never have to wonder when to take your medicine.

CAR ORGANIZER