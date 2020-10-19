Everyday cheapskate: Understanding life insurance policies

For readers considering life insurance on kids, consider that Judith's mother would have been wise to put those insurance premiums into a savings account instead. In the unlikely event that one of the boys had died in childhood, the money would have been there to cover the costs of burial. What's more likely is that the boys would have had a nest egg when they reached adulthood. Childhood deaths are statistically very unlikely.

Dear Mary: I buy good-quality cotton towels. However, they continually get a mildew smell after I use them for a couple of days. I hang them to dry, and I rotate new ones twice a week. I use white vinegar in the rinse water and wash them on the hottest water setting as well as the hottest dryer setting, sometimes with dryer sheets and sometimes not. After all that, they still smell. What do you suggest?

— J.C., New Jersey

Dear J.C.: Try changing the kind of laundry detergent you're using, and for now, I would launder them after each use. An odor indicates the presence of bacteria, so something is getting through your laundering process. You might want to try adding ½ cup of borax to the wash cycle and ¼ cup of liquid chlorine bleach if the towels are white. Hanging them in the bright sunshine to dry will also go a long way to alleviate this problem.