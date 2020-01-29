Everyday cheapskate: Upside-down in an SUV and more

Dear Mary: After several years of trading our vehicles in and upgrading each time, we now have a big 2019 Chevy gas guzzler. We owe $33,335 on a zero-percent loan.

The top value, according to the Kelley Blue Book site, is $22,930 if we sell to a private party and $19,510 as a trade-in.

My wife doesn't think we can get out of this. We really regret all the bad choices we made and would be willing to drive something much cheaper. We only have $3,400 in our emergency fund. What are our choices? — Greg

Dear Greg: You are "upside-down" in your loan to the tune of at least $11,000, meaning you owe that much more on this vehicle than it is worth on the secondary market.

Unfortunately, this is a very common occurrence in these days of long-term, zero-percent interest on new car loans. That low monthly payment is so attractive most people fail to consider they won't have the option to sell the car for four or five years at the earliest. And if they do, as in your case, they roll the shortfall into the new loan, making the upside-down potential even greater the next time around.