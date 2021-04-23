Everyday cheapskate: Use your tax refund to make your life better

Discovering that you'll be getting a tax refund is certainly not the worst news you've had in your life. In fact, it's easy to see a tax refund as some kind of gift from the universe. You might even be feeling kinda proud of your forced savings account, to which you knowingly contribute every payday while living from paycheck to paycheck and relying on credit to make ends meet.

But here's the truth: A tax refund isn't a gift. It's part of every paycheck you should have been getting all along. It's not a saver's reward. You overpaid your taxes. Plan now for how you'll manage that check, or your tax refund could evaporate into thin air.

Get smart. Change your withholding (use an online calculator to determine the amount you should be having withheld, along with instructions on how to change it). Your goal is to neither owe nor be owed at the end of the year. A big tax refund is not a good thing! If you can come within $100 of that goal, you're golden.