Everyday cheapskate: Useful little tips for financial savings

Today, I have a bunch of tips for you. These are quick, wonderful ways to save time and money every day. I'm crazy about tips. Actually, I collect them, test them, sort them, categorize them, file them and then turn around and share them with friends like you.

You might find yourself asking, "But, Mary, will any one of these ideas really save me any money?" Probably not very much if you consider only one tip, but with many tips applied over a period of time (don't worry; you'll be getting plenty of tips in this column), you will see some serious cumulative savings.

EYE MAKEUP REMOVER

Use a no-tears baby shampoo to remove eye makeup. Ophthalmologists encourage contact lens wearers to do this to reduce protein buildup on their lenses. It works great (no stinging because it is, after all, no tears), and it's cheap!

DEBIT MERCHANDISE