Everyday cheapskate: Ways to save big at the supermarket

With milk prices sky high, buying at a discount makes more sense than ever. Save at least $1 per gallon at a warehouse club. Low-fat milk freezes well, so stock up if space permits.

The prices in two supermarkets owned by the same company can vary by as much as 10% when one is located in an upscale community and the other is in a lower-income area. Patronize the lower-priced store and reap the savings.

Cash only

It's a simple rule: Leave the checkbook, debit cards and credit cards at home; take only cash to the store. You'll eliminate impulsive purchases and reap huge rewards. Surveys indicate a plastic-packing customer consistently spends much more than the more disciplined cash-only patron. If you see a great buy, you can always go back with more money later.

Switch to store brands

These days, generic and store brands are often the same as the national brand; only the label and price (which reflects built-in advertising costs) are different. Save at least 10% on prepackaged and canned goods by making this simple switch.

Frozen concentrates