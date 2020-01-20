Everyday cheapskate: 10 ways to simplify your life

I spent the better part of 2019 reorganizing and decluttering my home, something that forced me to seriously consider what we actually need to be happy and content. I've discovered anew that having less stuff, fewer obligations and more time make room for what's truly important. Simplifying gives more space in my life for the people I love, things I appreciate and opportunities I want to take.

No matter where you live or what you do, consider that maybe it's time for you to simplify your life, too. I promise that it will give you more time, space and energy.

No. 1: Declutter your house. For most of us, that has to start with a new mindset to stop directing our goals toward the acquisition of more and more consumer goods. Before you buy another appliance, the latest model or the newest fad, ask yourself these questions: Do I really need this? Will it make my life better? Will I use it more than just a few times before it finds its way into a cupboard or closet?

No. 2: Buy used instead of new. Perfectly good used items are the biggest bargain around. And not one bit of the Earth's resources is consumed when you buy used. Example: Used cars no more than a year or two old cost one-third less than a new car and will run just as long for all practical purposes.