Everyday cheapskate: 11 ways to use ordinary pantry items to get rid of ants

Chalk

Get rid of ants by drawing a line around your home's entry points using ordinary blackboard or sidewalk chalk. The calcium carbonate repels ants.

Boiling water

If fire ants plague your yard or patio and you're tired of getting stung by those tiny attackers, a flowerpot can help you quench the problem. Place the pot upside down over the anthill. Pour boiling water through the drain hole, and you'll be burning them and their house for good.

Citrus

To ant-proof your kitchen, you don't need insecticides or ant traps. Just give it the lemon treatment. First, squirt some lemon juice on door thresholds and windowsills. Then squeeze the lemon juice into any holes or cracks where the ants are getting in. Finally, scatter small slices of lemon peel around the outdoor entrance.

Coffee

Scatter your used coffee grounds in the garden and around the outside of your house. Ants are repelled by the scent given off by the grounds, and, as a bonus, coffee grounds are good for your soil and plants.

Diatomaceous earth