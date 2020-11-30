Everyday cheapskate: Ways to use Windex that have nothing to do with windows

Bug spray

Hit those ants and other creepy-crawlies with a mist of Windex and watch them curl up and die. Many readers have reported this works really well, but once cleaned up, it will not prevent the bugs from coming back. To do that, spray the cleaned-up area with a light mist of white vinegar to create a more lasting barrier.

Kitchen degreaser

Windex works as a degreaser for cooktops, range hoods, fans, light fixtures and other areas that attract grease and grime. Spray the area with Windex and allow it to sit for a few minutes, then wipe clean. Rinse well if using near food preparation areas.

Windex is great on countertops, too, including quartz, granite, marble, laminate and tile. Just make sure that if you're cleaning natural stone counters that have a sealant, such as granite, marble or quartzite, you're using a Windex version that is free of ammonia and vinegar.

Microfiber upholstery