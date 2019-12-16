Everyday cheapskate: 9 ways you may be abusing your appliances

Refrigerator

Keeping it too full

Cramming too much food in the fridge cuts down on air circulation, which makes it impossible for the appliance to keep food cool enough. That creates a perfect environment for mold to build up. And it makes the motor work overtime, which can lead to excessive wear and tear and an untimely fail. Like when you're on vacation or during a holiday weekend.

Not cleaning condenser

The condenser coils of your refrigerator probably aren't the first spot in your house you think to clean regularly, but they need to be. Failure to do so is just asking for trouble. Clean the condenser about every six months.

Vacuum cleaner

Dirtbag too full

It's a pain to stop and dump out the vacuum cleaner bag before, after or during your vacuuming, but you should. Let the bag or dust cup get too full, and your vacuum will strain to pick up debris. All that strain will certainly damage the machine and shorten its usable life.

Small appliances

Leaving toaster plugged in