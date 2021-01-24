Everyday cheapskate: Well, that's one way to clear a clogged drain

I emptied the salt into a plastic bag, tied it up and placed it in the waste basket. I poured the quart of rubbing alcohol down the sink. Done. Simple, easy and quite smart, I told myself. I commenced to pack the props for the next day and left the room to get some dinner.

Several hours later, I was back in my room watching TV, and the most unusual thing happened. It was like Yellowstone's Old Faithful visited my room!

I heard this terrifying, loud sound of rushing water and ran to the bathroom just in time to see an eruption of water shoot right out of the commode straight into the air — stopping just shy of the ceiling. It scared me to death. All I could do was stare.

Once it calmed down and gurgled to a stop, this horrible odor began to fill the room as all of the sewer gases from under the city of San Francisco poured into my room. I ran out into the hallway and was greeted by all of the other hotel guests on that floor. Apparently, that odor was filling their rooms as well.

By now, it was getting late. What a sight to see dozens of people in the hall in every kind of robe and nightwear imaginable — gasping for air while covering their faces with anything available.