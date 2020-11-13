Everyday cheapskate: What can I substitute for blue Dawn?

My conclusion is that Dr. Bronner's Pure-Castile Liquid Soap is not a reasonable substitute for blue Dawn in our homemade liquid laundry detergent. If I were a chemist, I'm sure I'd know why.

For now, I suggest you experiment using only Dr. Bronner's Baby Unscented Pure-Castile Liquid Soap as directed on the label, or some other "free and clear" commercial product. Make sure you always opt for an extra rinse and add white vinegar in that last rinse as insurance against any detergent product remaining in your daughter's clothes and bedding.

Dear Mary: With the cold and flu season upon us, do you have any tips on how to sanitize the refrigerator dispensers for ice and water? I see them as germ collectors.

-- Sandy

Dear Sandy: Yes! Every kitchen needs an effective antibacterial solution to clean everything from cutting boards to counters, refrigerators and those dispensers you mention. But don't spend $6 for a 12-ounce bottle of commercial cleaner.