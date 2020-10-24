Everyday cheapskate: What makes us happy

In an article titled "What Do You Need to Be Happy?" I reported that, even though most people believe that greater wealth would make their lives happier, studies indicate that once our basic needs are met, more money will not make us any happier.

In that column, I asked readers to weigh in on this subject. In your heart, do you believe that more money would make you happier? How much would it take to make you really happy, or have you discovered that contentment is not tied to money? I promised to compile any responses I received in a future column.

I hoped for a handful of responses, at least enough to create a follow-up column. I got that in spades.

At last count, 968 of you had responded. Your responses were all over the map. More than a few readers don't buy the research, believing that, for them, more money would mean more happiness.

Others confirmed it to be true, citing example after example of how more money requires greater responsibility and even more stress. Still others shared heartwarming accounts of how health crises and family tragedies became catalysts to teach true contentment in the presence of extreme challenge.

Space does not permit me to give you more than just a tiny peek into the mailbag. Here are a few of your responses, selected randomly: