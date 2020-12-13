Everyday cheapskate: What our mistakes teach us

Have you made any mistakes lately? Want to talk about it? Most people don't. Can't say that I blame them. It's embarrassing. And when it's a really dumb mistake, well, that's something you hope to never have to think about again. And that's a mistake.

Mistakes are useful because they teach us what doesn't work. But making the same mistake over and over again while expecting different results — that's the definition of insanity!

I've accumulated a list of mistakes over many years. It's like a trophy now — a specific compilation of things that I do not have to do again because I've proven they do not work for me.

Mistake: It doesn't work to be in a supermarket without a plan

Walking into the grocery store without a plan (written list, coupons and cash) is a terrible mistake. I know me. Without my "crutches," I am a $200 mistake just waiting to happen. And if I'm hungry? Make that $300.

Mistake: It doesn't work to buy extended warranties on appliances.