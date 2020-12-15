Everyday cheapskate: What teachers want for Christmas

What teachers really want

Gift cards. But not just any card. Amazon and Starbucks are the most desired, and in any amount. Your $5 Amazon or Starbucks card combined with cards from lots of students will be much appreciated and used. Also mentioned: Nordstrom, Macy's, Staples and Target.

Things for the classroom. Teachers often end up spending money out of their own pockets for supplies. They will be so happy if you help ease the load with a gift. Consider games, books, puzzles, stickers, markers, Post-it notes, dry-erase markers, a ream of copy paper, colored pencils, crayons and so on. It's not difficult to come up with a gift that matches the needs of the classroom.

Movie tickets. The teachers I talked to all agreed that they love having a stash of movie tickets. You can purchase tickets for local theaters at a tremendous discount at Costco -- and they never expire.

Thank-you notes. A handwritten note from you and/or your child is something teachers really appreciate. And as you thank the teacher, be specific. Teachers love to know they are making a positive difference in how your child's future is being molded. A note can be a gift all on its own or a nice addition to any of the gifts above.

I know of one teacher who has kept every note and letter from kids and parents over a very long teaching career. He says this collection is one of his most treasured possessions and one that he goes back to and reads from often.

