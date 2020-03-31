Everyday cheapskate: When batteries are just faking it

Just when I think I've heard every possible way to save time and money every day, I open my mail to find new and clever ideas I'd never thought of. No doubt about it, I have the smartest readers in the world (good-looking, too!).

Battery fake

Sometimes, when batteries stop working, they're only faking death. We had a cheap travel clock that stopped working. Rather than throwing it out or replacing the batteries, I turned them around, and it has worked perfectly for two more years. The television remote control has two AA batteries that frequently act as if they need to be replaced. But I turn them over and/or around and usually get three to six more months of life out of them. — Liz

Lights out

I learned this tip by accident, and it has saved me a bundle. If your kids are constantly in and out of the refrigerator, eating the food faster than you can replenish it, remove the light bulb. If they are really hungry, they will take the time to search. Otherwise, it won't be worth the bother. — Leslie

Just a spoonful of sugar