Everyday cheapskate: When it doesn't pay to be cheap

There is a predictable progression many of us go through as we make a decision to stop living beyond our means. We get cheap. In fact, some even call us cheapskates — a label that I enjoy because it proves that I'm not the person I used to be (a credit card junkie and a totally whacked-out spendthrift).

It didn't take long for me to adopt a mindset that if cheap is good, then cheaper must be even better. As noble as that thought might seem — and as painful as it is to admit it — that is not always true.

Sometimes, the cheapest option ends up costing the most. It's a wise person who can see the big picture, not just the cash outlay on the front end.

Case in point: Our house was in desperate need of paint. Spending thousands of dollars to have it painted made me queasy. So, when one of the bids came in much lower than the others, I jumped on it. I figured paint is paint. We'd get the house painted and still have money in the bank.

It never looked that great, and we were very disappointed from the start. Before even two years passed, the paint job failed.